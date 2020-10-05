Fire Prevention Week focuses on serving up safety in the kitchen

We've all set off the smoke alarm burning something in the kitchen – and this year's theme for Fire Prevention Week is "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen."
Vernon Fire Rescue Services is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote the campaign.
According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in Canada. Most home fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
The association recommends staying in the kitchen while cooking, using a timer, and avoiding distractions like electronics or the TV.
"A cooking fire can grow quickly. Many homes have been damaged and people have been injured by fires that could easily have been prevented," says Vernon Fire Chief David Lind.
Here are some safety tips for the kitchen:
- Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling food. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
- If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly. Remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you're cooking.
- You have to be alert when cooking. You won't be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or have consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
- Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you're cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
- Have a kid-free zone of at least one metre around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.