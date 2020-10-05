Fire Prevention Week focuses on serving up safety in the kitchen

Photo: Contributed

We've all set off the smoke alarm burning something in the kitchen – and this year's theme for Fire Prevention Week is "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen."

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote the campaign.

According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in Canada. Most home fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

The association recommends staying in the kitchen while cooking, using a timer, and avoiding distractions like electronics or the TV.

"A cooking fire can grow quickly. Many homes have been damaged and people have been injured by fires that could easily have been prevented," says Vernon Fire Chief David Lind.

Here are some safety tips for the kitchen: