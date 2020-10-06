163233
Andrew Allen to perform in Vernon to kick off concert series

Allen kicks off concert series

Local artist Andrew Allen will be performing at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre to kick off the 2020/2021 SPOTLIGHT OnSTAGE Concert Series.

Allen will be performing live while the audience sits in a cabaret-style format right on the main stage to allow for social distancing, while providing an intimate concert experience.

"Andrew is a true live performer with an exceptional voice, incredible songs, some serious live looping chops and limitless energy," says Camillia Courts, promotions and marketing coordinator for the VDPAC. "Not to mention a spatter of comic wit and story-telling ability that helps create a dynamic and interactive live show – he's definitely an artist that embodies the term 'live'."

Allen has toured with artists along the likes of Bruno Mars, OneRepublic and Train, and has written songs with Meghan Trainor, Tyler Shaw and Carly Rae Jepsen.

"The Performing Arts Centre’s OnSTAGE Concert Series in the past proved to be very popular with area audiences, featuring a wide-range of performers and styles," says Courts. "Under current indoor gatherings limitations, OnSTAGE Concerts in a variety of genres will continue to headline the Performing Arts Centre’s SPOTLIGHT Series for the foreseeable future."

Allen will be performing on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and there will be a limited number of tickets that will be sold on a first come first served basis. A two-person table will cost $80, four people will cost $150 and a six-person table is $210.

You can call the Ticket Seller box office at 250-549-7469 or visit their website for tickets and more information.

