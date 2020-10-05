Okanagan Rail Trail closure to end in time for Thanksgiving hikers and bikers

Photo: RDNO

A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail Section along Kalamalka Lake will reopen in time for Thanksgiving weekend.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is set to reopen the northern section of the trail this week.

Before it can reopen, however, the closure will extend to the Kickwillie entrance to allow crews to improve accessibility and enhance safety for trail users utilizing the Westkal parking lot, the RDNO advises.

Starting today, the entrances at Kickwillie and Westkal will be inaccessible, with the entire north section reopening on Saturday.



RDNO crews began erosion mitigation work along the trail on Sept. 21. Since the work involved excavating and rebuilding sections, a full 24/7 closure was necessary.



Construction of public washrooms at the Kickwillie entrance will continue after the erosion project is complete, so parking will remain limited at the Kickwillie Loop and Westkal Road trail entrances.

The washrooms are expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Trail users are encouraged to park at the parking lot at Coldstream Station, 16506 Kalamalka Rd., throughout the washroom construction.