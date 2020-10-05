163888
162388
Vernon  

Okanagan Rail Trail closure to end in time for Thanksgiving hikers and bikers

Trail to reopen for weekend

- | Story: 312495

A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail Section along Kalamalka Lake will reopen in time for Thanksgiving weekend.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is set to reopen the northern section of the trail this week.

Before it can reopen, however, the closure will extend to the Kickwillie entrance to allow crews to improve accessibility and enhance safety for trail users utilizing the Westkal parking lot, the RDNO advises.

Starting today, the entrances at Kickwillie and Westkal will be inaccessible, with the entire north section reopening on Saturday.
 
RDNO crews began erosion mitigation work along the trail on Sept. 21. Since the work involved excavating and rebuilding sections, a full 24/7 closure was necessary.
 
Construction of public washrooms at the Kickwillie entrance will continue after the erosion project is complete, so parking will remain limited at the Kickwillie Loop and Westkal Road trail entrances.

The washrooms are expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Trail users are encouraged to park at the parking lot at Coldstream Station, 16506 Kalamalka Rd., throughout the washroom construction.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
3861086
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$689,800
more details
160709


Send us your News Tips!


162862


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Surisa
Surisa Vernon SPCA >


163117


Monday Eats!- October 5, 2020

Galleries
If you like good looking food, you better get in here!
Monday Eats!- October 5, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 28 years of marriage with gushing posts
Showbiz
Former U.S. president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle marked...
Round ’em up
Must Watch
Mini Dachshund rounds up mob of sheep.
Cat says well hi!
Must Watch




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162632
162890