Two women shave their heads to raise money for baby with genetic disorder

These two ladies may need to invest in a toque this winter season.

Vernon's Tanis Marquette and Prince George's Bree Gable each shaved their heads outside of The Beauty Bar Sunday afternoon. They took the clippers to their long, brown locks to raise money for Harper Hanki, a one-year-old child who has a rare genetic disorder.

Harper has a disease called Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which is caused by a lack of nerve cells that control her muscle movement. The treatment she needs is a single dose of Zolgensma, a $2.8 million dollar drug that is best administered before the patient's second birthday.

"We went to school with John Hanki, who is Harper's father," says Marquette. "So we are shaving our heads today to help raise money for their family."

A GoFundMe campaign began for Harper in July, which has raised $15,000 of its $30,000 goal. The ladies hope that this head-shaving event will catch people's eyes and get them to donate to the cause.

"We're doing this today and then we'll see what happens," says Gable. "We'll keep doing whatever we can to help the Hankis and to promote Harper's story."

There is currently an online auction happening on the event's Facebook page, featuring lots of prizes donated from local businesses. To participate in the auction, you can find it here.