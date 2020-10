Photo: John Lawless

A 12-year-old boy has fallen under the bridge along Highway 6 near the Polson Place Mall.

Emergency dispatch says the child fell about 20 feet and hit their head.

Three police cruisers, one fire engine and an ambulance were on scene. There is no word on the extent of the child's injuries at this time.

Castanet has reached out to the Vernon RCMP and will update as more information becomes available.