160621
160859
Vernon  

Racist notes found scattered in Vernon for the third time this week

Racist notes found again

- | Story: 312432

Even more racist notes have been found scattered around Vernon.

Dozens of notes were found along Husband Road Sunday morning, displaying website links to white supremacists David Duke and Adolf Hitler.

Racist notes have been found scattered twice this week – with the first instance coinciding with Orange Shirt Day, and the second occurring two days later.

Mayor Victor Cumming issued a statement on Thursday regarding the notes, condemning the actions.

"I am disheartened and deeply sorry about the events that took place in our community yesterday [Sept. 30], with the distribution of hundreds of notes linked to racist propaganda and a white supremacist website," said Cumming.

"Even more concerning is that these notes were strewn about near schools – a place where children and families are meant to feel safe and supported."

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are currently investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

155962
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4264452
51-1960 KLO
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$779,900
more details
163660


Send us your News Tips!


161622


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kassandra
Kassandra Vernon SPCA >


163276


Beautiful Cars

Galleries
Check out these beauties.
Pooch can’t wait to swim
Must Watch
All this dog wants to do is swim in his pool.
Rihanna ‘just wants to have fun’ with long-awaited new album
Music
Rihanna's long-awaited new album will be a moment of relief...
Toddler gets into mom’s makeup
Must Watch
Oh no!
Hungry kitty really wants tuna
Must Watch
Adorable kitty drags tuna can all the way to her dish.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
163836