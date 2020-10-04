Racist notes found scattered in Vernon for the third time this week

Photo: John Simons

Even more racist notes have been found scattered around Vernon.

Dozens of notes were found along Husband Road Sunday morning, displaying website links to white supremacists David Duke and Adolf Hitler.

Racist notes have been found scattered twice this week – with the first instance coinciding with Orange Shirt Day, and the second occurring two days later.

Mayor Victor Cumming issued a statement on Thursday regarding the notes, condemning the actions.

"I am disheartened and deeply sorry about the events that took place in our community yesterday [Sept. 30], with the distribution of hundreds of notes linked to racist propaganda and a white supremacist website," said Cumming.

"Even more concerning is that these notes were strewn about near schools – a place where children and families are meant to feel safe and supported."

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are currently investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).