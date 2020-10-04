Racist notes found scattered in Vernon, Armstrong for third time

Photo: John Simons

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

The racist notes that have been scattered around the North Okanagan in the past week were found in Armstrong Sunday morning.

An Armstrong resident who asked not to be named was walking his dog on Rosedale Avenue when he came upon about 100 notes scattered on the ground near the Armstrong Elementary School. He saw more notes near Pleasant Valley Secondary School as well.

The notes all read "Google this for the truth," and different notes pointed people to conspiracy videos calling the Holocaust a hoax, along with others claiming the COVID-19 pandemic isn't real.

"It's like anti-semitic stuff, stuff saying the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax, stuff saying that the Holocaust was a hoax, saying only one side of the story has ever been told about the Holocaust," the Armstrong resident said. "That's what the majority of them were saying."

He said as a resident of the small town, they were disappointing to stumble upon and his wife notified the Armstrong RCMP non-emergency line.

Castanet has also received reports of similar notes near Vernon's Fulton Road and Okanagan Avenue intersection Saturday night, while others were spotted on Eagle Rock Road in Spallumcheen. Another Castanet reader saw similar notes on Lake Country's Bottom Wood Lake Road Saturday night.

The Vernon RCMP are currently investigating the incidents after notes promoting white supremacists David Duke and Adolf Hitler were found across Vernon over several days in the past week.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

Even more racist notes have been found scattered around Vernon.

Dozens of notes were found along Husband Road Sunday morning, displaying website links to white supremacists David Duke and Adolf Hitler.

Racist notes have been found scattered twice this week – with the first instance coinciding with Orange Shirt Day, and the second occurring two days later.

Mayor Victor Cumming issued a statement on Thursday regarding the notes, condemning the actions.

"I am disheartened and deeply sorry about the events that took place in our community yesterday [Sept. 30], with the distribution of hundreds of notes linked to racist propaganda and a white supremacist website," said Cumming.

"Even more concerning is that these notes were strewn about near schools – a place where children and families are meant to feel safe and supported."

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are currently investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).