Black bear seen wandering Middleton Mountain in Coldstream

Photo: Facebook

A black bear was seen wandering the Middleton Mountain area of Coldstream on Saturday.

Residents are alerted after the bear was seen in the residential neighbourhood, wandering the streets, dangerously near homes in the area.

Brian Both and Nealee Humphreys posted images of the bruin to the Middleton Mountain Community Watch and Coldstream Community Forum Facebook pages.

Bears often come down into the valley in fall to feast on apples and other fruit in orchards to fatten up for their winter hibernation. They can also become habituated to human garbage.

Residents are reminded to only put garbage out on the day of collection.

Garbage habituated bears can lose their fear of humans and end up having to be euthanized by conservation officers.

The public can report wildlife conflicts to the BC Conservation Officer Reporting Line at 1-877-952-7277.