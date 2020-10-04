Pro-life supporters demonstrated along Vernon's 32nd Ave Saturday

Photo: Wayne Emde Members of a family take their messages to the sidewalk along 32nd Street in Vernon.

Sixty-eight supporters took part in the Vernon Pro-Life Chain on Saturday, part of a nationwide protest against abortions in Canada.

For nurse June Pfannschmidt, the day is designed “to give the unborn a voice. We need to act in a compassionate capacity to protect and promote life, from conception to the natural end.” She added that there is neither condemnation nor judgement.

Catherine McCovern, a volunteer at the Pro-Life store, said the numbers were down a little from last year, but there had been no big issues and “lots of positive feedback”. Those with the signs are silent witnesses she said, and they're told to step away from any potential confrontations.

Giles and Marie April of Armstrong are taking part in their 12th event in Vernon.

“In Vancouver, there were really big rallies,” Giles said. He added that every church takes a human rights position and, “babies should be born.”

Don John, the President of the Vernon Area Pro Life Society said there were more positive responses from drivers passing by than negative ones. One family group counted honks and middle fingers, noting they received twice as many honks as fingers.

One of John’s concerns is that Canada has no restrictions on abortions.

The day of protest is only one way the society attempts to get their message out.

“We talk to various groups, we put up a flag display two weeks ago (on the fence across from the Vernon Military Camp) and we also use the Thrift Store to spread our message," John said.

He added that COVID has not only restricted attendance at the Life Chain this year, it has also resulted in the cancellation of a large fundraising dinner in the spring and the annual meeting of the Society.

In Vernon, at the request of the Canadian Reformed Church which holds services on Sunday, the event was moved to Saturday.

A similar event is planned for several locations in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.