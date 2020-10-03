Kyle Delfing seeks nod for BC Conservatives in Vernon-Monashee

Photo: Castanet Staff

A fourth candidate made it in under the wire to enter the provincial election race in Vernon-Monashee.

Kyle Delfing is running for the BC Conservatives.

He previously ran in the 2019 federal election under the People's Party of Canada banner.

The BC Conservatives released their full list of candidates Saturday. The party is fielding just 19 candidates across the province.

Leader Trevor Bolin is running in Peace River North. No other BC Conservatives are running in the Okanagan, but Darryl Seres is seeking a seat in Boundary Similkameen, and Dennis Giesbrecht in Kamloops North Thompson.

“We interviewed over twice as many individuals, but in our discussions with them, we determined that those we are naming today best met and qualified to represent our party’s’ platform and ideals”, Bolin stated in a press release.

“We’ve chosen not to insert candidates from afar into ridings where they have no background, or knowledge of local issues.”

Said Bolin, “We believe candidates, who have chosen to take on the role of representing the people of BC, need to understand their neighbours, businesses and constituents – they need to know first hand what’s important, and fight for what’s right.”

Bolin charges that the snap election during a pandemic was crafted to give the NDP a majority.

Also running in Vernon-Monashee are incumbent Eric Foster of the BC Liberals, Harwinder Sandhu of the BC NDP, and Keli Westgate of the BC Greens.

British Columbians go the polls on Oct. 24.