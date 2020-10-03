BC Premier John Horgan makes surprise pit stop in Vernon

Photo: John Lawless BC Premier John Horgan chats with Vernon-Monashee NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu outside of Ratio Coffee & Pastry in Vernon.

BC NDP leader John Horgan paid Vernon a surprise visit on his campaign trail after some last-minute travel adjustments Saturday.

Horgan and his team were planning on flying directly from Vancouver to Revelstoke, but they had to land in Kelowna due to heavy fog in Revelstoke. Instead, Horgan and his crew drove the rest of the way, but not before they made a quick pit stop at Vernon's Ratio Coffee & Pastry.

"We figured we would land in Kelowna, then stop to talk to some candidates along the way, and Harwinder [Sandhu] is a good friend of mine," Horgan told Castanet. "I've been to Vernon many times, for both business and pleasure, and it is a truly wonderful community here in the Okanagan."

Horgan says he hopes to spend more time in the Okanagan before the election, depending on how the coming weeks play out.

"The election is only three weeks away, and we're doing our best to meet with people in a safe manner in this COVID environment," says Horgan. "It seems to me that there is a changed perspective in this area on what the NDP is all about – we've used these three and a half years to demonstrate to people that we are competent and focused on making people's lives better."

Horgan listed affordability, childcare, healthcare and social services as the main components the NDP has focused on, and will continue to focus on.

"When people look at our candidates, especially here in the Okanagan, I think they see themselves," says Horgan.

"The NDP has always been about real people, the other guys are all about the wealthy and well connected. I think people are responding to that message, and they see that services are being delivered and budgets are being balanced – besides COVID of course – and we hope to add to our team here in the Okanagan where many ridings are typically right-leaning."

Harwinder Sandhu, NDP candidate for Vernon-Monashee, and Kelowna West NDP candidate Spring Hawes were also at the coffee shop, chatting with Horgan and customers.

"I'm actually on my lunch break, I had to change out of scrubs to come down here," says Sandhu, a nurse at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Sandhu is excited to run in the Vernon-Monashee riding, and she hopes to bring relatability and equal representation to the people of her area.

"Working in healthcare, I see almost every situation imaginable, so I understand what many people go through," she says. "I also have children in the school system, along with older parents, so I will not only be trying to make your family's lives better, but mine too."

Horgan stayed for about half an hour, leaving the coffee shop around noon. He chatted with many customers before hitting the road again, and he left with one final message for the people of Vernon.

"Let's make sure we remain on the course and stay on track," he said. "Let's not go back to giving tax breaks for the wealthy at the expense to rest of us, and let's make sure the services people need are there for them when they need it."