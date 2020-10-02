Police identify human remains found in SUV, considered homicide

Photo: RCMP Erin Borgford took this selfie on Sept. 19, a day before she was found dead inside a Nissan SUV.

The RCMP has identified the person whose body was found inside a burned out vehicle off Westside Road last month.

Just after 5 a.m. on Sept. 20, police were called to Louis Estates Road for a burning SUV. Human remains were discovered inside.

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit announced Friday the remains were that of 27-year-old Erin Chelsea Borgford. Police say Borgford “was residing in Whitehorse at the time of her death.”

Investigators are treating the woman's death as a homicide.

Police believe Borgford was driving a 2014 Nissan Rogue on Sept 19, the same vehicle she was found inside of the next day.

The RCMP are seeking dashcam footage from the Westside Road area on the evening of Sept. 19 or the early morning of Sept. 20. They are also looking to speak with anyone who saw Borgford on Sept. 19.

Borgford had been charged with possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking in Whitehorse last March, along with two other people.