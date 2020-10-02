Vernon-Monashee candidates forum to be held via Zoom

Photo: Contributed

Get informed on the provincial election and know who you're voting for.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce reminds residents they have an opportunity to learn more about the candidates running in Vernon-Monashee during its Zoom forum on Oct. 8.

The online all-candidates forum takes place at 6 p.m., sponsored by the B.C. Fruit Growers Association.

“We are encouraging chamber members and the community at large to become informed on where the candidates and parties stand, particularly on issues important to our region as we move towards post-pandemic recovery,” said chamber president Krystin Kempton.

Residents will be able to submit questions via the chat mechanism on Zoom.

Anyone wanting to view the forum can register here.

We'll also be streaming the forum live on Castanet on Thursday evening.

Taking part will be Eric Foster of the BC Liberals, Harwinder Sandhu of the BC NDP, and Keli Westgate of the BC Greens.