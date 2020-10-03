163375
Hello Okanagan visits the BX Press Cidery

For the love of cider

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, they talk all things cider with the friendly folks at Vernon's BX Press Cidery – and of course they do some sampling as well.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.

