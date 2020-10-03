163738
Vintage film footage polio vaccinations in the Okanagan in 1960s

That other pandemic- polio

This week's Okanagan history film from Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault takes a look back at the era another pandemic – polio.

"Given all that is occurring with the pandemic, here's a look back when we were dealing with polio," says Arseneault. "I believe this film was shot 1962 somewhere in the Okanagan."

Perhaps you can identify a face or two in the footage that shows people getting vaccinated against polio. 

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

To comment on the video, go to Arseneault's Youtube page.

