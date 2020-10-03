Grandmother of Traci Genereaux honours late teen's memory with Christmas giving

Photo: Contributed Traci Genereaux

This weekend marks a tragic anniversary for Darcy Martin.

Martin is the grandmother of Traci Genereaux, who went missing in 2017 in the North Okanagan and whose remains were found on Oct. 21 that year on a Salmon River Road farm.

This Sunday would have marked Genereaux's 22nd birthday.

No charges have yet been laid in her death at the young age of 17, but police say the file remains open.

Martin says the thought of losing her granddaughter "is always there," but especially "on the date she went missing, the date she was found, and her birthday.

Genereaux was one of five young women to go missing in the area between 2016 and 2017.

To honour her memory, Martin has started what she's calling Traci's Gift.

She's collecting donations to sponsor families in need this Christmas in Traci's name.

"I just thought 'What would she like to do?' ... I'm kind of excited about it. It makes me feel a little bit better doing something in her memory – she was such a giving person."

Martin says the effort is "going over quite well," and she has collect about $1,500 so far, including a cheque for $1,000 from a single donor.

Martin plans to deliver the Christmas hamper herself, and she'll be dressed as an elf for the occasion.

She's co-ordinating with local churches, groups such as Teen Junction and Teens Count Too, and the local mission to find deserving families.

"I thought there may be more need this year with COVID," she said.

If you know a worthy family, you can contact Martin at [email protected].