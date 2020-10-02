160621
Downtown Vernon's Shop Local Saturday offers deals and more

Shop Local Day tomorrow

More than 35 stores have now signed up to offer special deals for Shop Local Saturday, tomorrow in downtown Vernon.

Parking will be free for the day, and the weather forecast is looking good to enjoy the Downtown Vernon Association promotion.

Discounts will be as high as 50% on merchandise at participating businesses, along with buy one-get one deals and more.

You can also enter to win $100 Downtown Dollars, says the DVA's new marketing, communications and promotions co-ordinator, Peter Kaz.

You may know Kaz from his weekly Hello Okanagan videos on Castanet. He'll still be doing those, too.

From body piercing to fashion, footwear, food discounts and toys, even thrift shop bargains, there will be plenty of ways to save money and support local businesses on Saturday.

See you there!

 

