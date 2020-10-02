163738
Vernon  

More notes promoting white supremacy scattered near Vernon Secondary School

Just two days after hundreds of notes containing links to racist and white supremacist websites were scattered outside Vernon schools, someone has done it again.

Slips of paper with the website addresses were again found this morning near Vernon Secondary School on Vernon's East Hill.

That follows similar incidents on Wednesday in which flyers were found outside VSS, Kidston, Harwood, BX, and Alexis Park elementary schools.

The actions were roundly condemned by social activists, police and the mayor of Vernon, and Vernon RCMP are investigating the matter.

The latest notes found along 15th Street promote Holocaust denial and late white supremacist William Pierce, who died in 2002. Pierce was an antisemitic author and political commentator for more than 30 years, and founded the National Alliance, a white nationalist organization.

The first incidents appeared targeted to fall on Orange Shirt Day, which marks Canada's dark past with residential schools. Its theme this year was Every Child Matters.

Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis called the events disturbing, and Mayor Victor Cumming issued a statement Thursday saying: "Hate of any kind has no place in our community and will not be tolerated."

Anyone with information on who is behind the notes is asked to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

