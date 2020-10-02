Vernon grads' spray paint on Suicide Hill will be removed next week

Photo: Contributed

Summer is over, and now the graduation spray paint will be removed from Suicide Hill.

Vernon Secondary School grads spray painted the road back in June after Coun. Brian Quiring suggested bringing the tradition back. Quiring floated the idea as an alternative to a graduation ceremony since large gatherings were not allowed by the province.

VSS will be responsible for covering the costs of removing the paint from the street.

"VSS and City staff have worked together on this matter," says Christy Poirier, manager of communications for the City of Vernon. "VSS has decided to have the City’s contractor remove the paint and then the costs will be paid by the school."

Tagging Suicide Hill with spray paint was a popular tradition for Vernon Secondary School grads for many years, but it was scrapped in 1981.