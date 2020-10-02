Golftoberfest is back at Predator Ridge, offering new deals, activities and more

Golftoberfest is back for its tenth year at Predator Ridge, officially ringing in the fall season for the resort.

The festival brings with it a number of great deals, such as reduced green fees, hotel room discounts and much more.

"It's not just about golf, anywhere you go throughout the property you'll find the incorporation of Golftoberfest," says Brad Pelletier, senior vice president Wesbild, Okanagan. "We have new Golftoberfest menus, decorations, a DJ, and we have over 700 pumpkins in the displays."

Predator has been very busy this summer, as more people are hitting the links and travelling local during the pandemic. Tee times have been booked full for most of the summer and now into the fall.

"The beginning of the season was a bit uncertain for us in terms of how things were going to play out, but we're very fortunate that we've been able to remain open and receive so much demand," says Pelletier. "It's been hard keeping up with the demand, so that's been a real positive for us this year."

If you're struggling to find a tee time, there are many other ways you can enjoy Predator's many amenities. The resort has a number of public trails, tennis courts and much more for people to get outdoors and enjoy the rest of the nice weather.

For more information, you can visit Predator Ridge's website.