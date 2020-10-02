Lumby parents worry about children's safety on busy bus routes where logging trucks have crashed

Photo: Elaine Franklin-Bilodeau

Lumby parents are raising the alarm over the safety of their children following another logging truck accident on Thursday.

A loaded logging truck tipped early Thursday on Mabel Lake Road, and Castanet reported earlier this summer that another had crashed on Sugar Lake Road.

"My four-year-old kindergartener takes the bus to school in the a.m., where she is picked up relatively close to our home, which is great. However, our designated drop off location in the afternoon is not located at the same bus stop. It is actually over a kilometre away from there at the next stop," Liane Leger posted to the Lumby Around the Block Facebook group.

"As a parent, this is very concerning that an elementary school child is required to walk over a kilometre from the bus stop, on a very busy road that is used for hauling industrial products and has no sidewalks or lighting for safety."

Leger's daughter attends J.W. Inglis Elementary in Lumby, and she posted a photo of her child waiting by the side of the busy road.

"This morning, there was a major accident with a logging truck ... Thankfully, this time, the accident was earlier in the morning, and no children were on the road at the time," she said.

"Our children not only have to be aware of the dangers of vehicles on the road, but of the wildlife that rural living brings. We recently have had sightings of grizzly bears in the area, therefore all of the children catching the bus need to be additionally cautious while outside for any length of time."

Leger says she asked the School District 22 transportation office about having her child dropped off in the same location as the morning pick up, and was told that would require a bus stop review. One is expected in mid-October.

"These are all concerns prior to the snow flying, which brings along its own additional challenges. Our children should not be walking down extra lengths of our rural roads to their homes, because some bus stops were eliminated from their routes. It is simply unacceptable."

Leger says the buses are already driving the routes, and that "it's not too much to ask to make more frequent stops to keep all the children safe."

Alexis Allshorn's three boys must also walk for about 15 minutes to catch their school bus.

They live on Westwood Road, near where another crash was reported at Rawlings Lake Road.

"First of all, I want to make it clear that we live in a town where we value and participate within many industries which use our roads to move products. I love living in a logging town," she wrote.

She said incidents like Thursday's are "exactly why our kids cannot be walking down extra lengths of our rural roads to their homes from bus stops that were eliminated. This is not a safe walk for any child to make."

Allshorn's children are in grades 1, 7 and 9 and attend J.W. Inglis and Charles Bloom Secondary.

"If they fix my route, great. But what about the others?" she asked.

Even though Allshorn has paid for busing, she says she refuses to let her children make the dangerous walk to catch the bus on Highway 6.

"I'm hearing the same story over and over from other parents," she said.