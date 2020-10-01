163375
Vernon  

Respiratory illness outbreaks at seniors homes not COVID, says Interior Health

Outbreaks at 3 IH facilities

- | Story: 312206

Interior Health is reporting three respiratory illness outbreaks at residential care homes in the region.

IH spokesperson Susan Duncan says the outbreaks at Noric House in Vernon, Westview Place in Penticton, and Jackson House in Ashcroft are not COVID-19.

They are listed as Scenario B and C respiratory illnesses. Duncan explains the difference being the level of response to the virus.

It's not known how many residents may have come down with the sickness.

The Vernon outbreak began Sept. 25, the Penticton one on Sept. 22, and the Ashcroft one on Sept. 29.

The Vernon outbreak is affecting the entire facility, while the Penticton one is limited to the north unit only.

"The outbreak is not connected to COVID, but COVID-19 testing is included in all testing done for respiratory illness in long-term care facilities," Duncan notes.

Visitation at the facilities has been stopped while the outbreaks are active.

Symptoms include new or worsening cough and fever, and may also include weakness, runny nose, sore throat or headache.

IH advises frequent hand washing.

Responses to such facility outbreaks may include signs posted at the entrance of the building, cancelled activities for residents, the wearing of gowns, gloves and masks by staff. Residents may be encouraged to stay in their room or receive their meals in their room.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

162679
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4240541
1598 Crest Ridge Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$824,900
more details
162679


Send us your News Tips!


162546


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kassandra
Kassandra Vernon SPCA >




Celebs over 50

Galleries
Check out these stunners! We cannot believe they are over 50!
Celebs over 50 (2)
Galleries
Daniel Craig’s ‘fifth and final’ James Bond film No Time to Die ‘ties up all his storylines’
Showbiz
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that...
Baby says “no” to everything except money
Must Watch
How cute is this? 2-year-old Ray says “no” to just...
Dog wakes up and smiles at owner
Must Watch
Awwww.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163016
162890