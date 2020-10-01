Respiratory illness outbreaks at seniors homes not COVID, says Interior Health

Photo: Google Street View

Interior Health is reporting three respiratory illness outbreaks at residential care homes in the region.

IH spokesperson Susan Duncan says the outbreaks at Noric House in Vernon, Westview Place in Penticton, and Jackson House in Ashcroft are not COVID-19.

They are listed as Scenario B and C respiratory illnesses. Duncan explains the difference being the level of response to the virus.

It's not known how many residents may have come down with the sickness.

The Vernon outbreak began Sept. 25, the Penticton one on Sept. 22, and the Ashcroft one on Sept. 29.

The Vernon outbreak is affecting the entire facility, while the Penticton one is limited to the north unit only.

"The outbreak is not connected to COVID, but COVID-19 testing is included in all testing done for respiratory illness in long-term care facilities," Duncan notes.

Visitation at the facilities has been stopped while the outbreaks are active.

Symptoms include new or worsening cough and fever, and may also include weakness, runny nose, sore throat or headache.

IH advises frequent hand washing.

Responses to such facility outbreaks may include signs posted at the entrance of the building, cancelled activities for residents, the wearing of gowns, gloves and masks by staff. Residents may be encouraged to stay in their room or receive their meals in their room.