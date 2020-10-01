163375
Vernon  

Vernon woman loses battle with tongue cancer, leaving behind twin daughters

'A part of me left with her'

A Vernon woman whose battle with cancer saw the community rally to raise $17,000 for her treatment has not lived long enough to put the donations to use.

Crystal Rocan had been battling tongue cancer since January. She passed away Wednesday night.

Rocan was diagnosed on Jan. 22, and her fianceé Tilo Faget, started a GoFundMe campaign in March to help pay for her medical costs.

At the time of Crystal's passing, it had raised $17,000.

"She endured tremendous pain and suffering for a year, the kind no one should ever have to, let alone at the age of 36," says Faget. "She didn't give up until her throat closed up, leaving her gasping for air."

Rocan leaves behind three-year-old twin daughters, along with her fianceé.

Her passing has devastated the family.

"She was so kind and caring, the most precious soul mankind has ever seen," says Faget. "I am broken – a part of me left with her."

Rocan took a turn for the worse at the end of August, when she found out the cancer had spread to her thyroid cartilage, lungs and pelvis.

She was expected to have surgery in Edmonton before the cancer spread – but once it did, there wasn't much else that could be done.

To learn more about Crystal's story, visit the GoFundMe page.

