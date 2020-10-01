Vernon RCMP confirm they are investigating notes linked to racist website scattered outside Vernon schools

Photo: Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored)

Vernon RCMP confirm they are investigating the distribution of hundreds of leaflets promoting American white supremacist David Duke that were scattered across the city on Orange Shirt Day, Wednesday.

The notes were scattered outside several schools in Vernon and Coldstream.

The action came on Orange Shirt Day, which marks Canada's dark residential school past and is geared towards reconciliation with First Nations.

The incidents were roundly condemned Wednesday.

And now, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is joining the growing chorus.

"The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is saddened to learn of racist material being circulated at local schools, particularly on Orange Shirt Day, when we acknowledge the impact residential schools have had on our Indigenous friends and neighbours," chamber president Krystin Kempton said in a press release, noting chamber staff wore orange on Wednesday "to remember that all children matter."

"We also want to point out that schools and school grounds must be considered a safe environment for all students, families and staff.

"We know Greater Vernon to be a caring, open and compassionate community, and we are confident these actions do not represent the majority of residents. That said, we must all reflect on what has occurred and be clear that such actions are not acceptable. Racism will not be tolerated in workplaces, schools, sports fields or anywhere.

"Our community, our economy and our lives are enriched by the diversity that exists. We are stronger together.

Meanwhile, the Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan also condemned the action.

"Many thanks to the Vernon parents who discovered these notes and quickly disposed of them," the council posted on its Facebook page.

"This is particularly disturbing and upsetting (on) Orange Shirt day, which commemorates the residential school experience, witnesses and honours the healing journey of Indigenous survivors and their families, and symbolizes commitment to the ongoing process of truth and reconciliation.

"We stand in solidarity with Indigenous people and are deeply sorry that this has happened."

The council encourages parents and guardians to talk to their children about racism and what it means to be anti-racist.