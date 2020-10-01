163375
Vernon  

Vernon RCMP confirm they are investigating notes linked to racist website scattered outside Vernon schools

Police investigating notes

- | Story: 312160

Vernon RCMP confirm they are investigating the distribution of hundreds of leaflets promoting American white supremacist David Duke that were scattered across the city on Orange Shirt Day, Wednesday.

The notes were scattered outside several schools in Vernon and Coldstream.

The action came on Orange Shirt Day, which marks Canada's dark residential school past and is geared towards reconciliation with First Nations.

The incidents were roundly condemned Wednesday.

And now, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is joining the growing chorus.

"The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is saddened to learn of racist material being circulated at local schools, particularly on Orange Shirt Day, when we acknowledge the impact residential schools have had on our Indigenous friends and neighbours," chamber president Krystin Kempton said in a press release, noting chamber staff wore orange on Wednesday "to remember that all children matter."

"We also want to point out that schools and school grounds must be considered a safe environment for all students, families and staff.

"We know Greater Vernon to be a caring, open and compassionate community, and we are confident these actions do not represent the majority of residents. That said, we must all reflect on what has occurred and be clear that such actions are not acceptable. Racism will not be tolerated in workplaces, schools, sports fields or anywhere. 

"Our community, our economy and our lives are enriched by the diversity that exists. We are stronger together.

 

Meanwhile, the Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan also condemned the action.

"Many thanks to the Vernon parents who discovered these notes and quickly disposed of them," the council posted on its Facebook page.

"This is particularly disturbing and upsetting (on) Orange Shirt day, which commemorates the residential school experience, witnesses and honours the healing journey of Indigenous survivors and their families, and symbolizes commitment to the ongoing process of truth and reconciliation.

"We stand in solidarity with Indigenous people and are deeply sorry that this has happened."

The council encourages parents and guardians to talk to their children about racism and what it means to be anti-racist. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

160709
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4273834
#10 4102 24 Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$235,000
more details
160709


Send us your News Tips!


163276


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kassandra
Kassandra Vernon SPCA >


163183


Jennifer Lopez named 2020 People’s Choice Awards Icon

Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is to be hailed an Icon at the 2020 People's Choice Awards. The actress will be presented with the big...
Son makes amazing shot with frisbee
Must Watch
5 year old works hard for trick frisbee shot.
Screaming seagull
Must Watch
You may want to turn your volume down a tad on this one.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153223
162890