Logging truck rolls over on Mabel Lake Road Thursday morning near Lumby

Photo: Alexis Allshorn

A logging truck rolled over on Mabel Lake Road near Lumby this morning.

The truck crashed about 6:30 a.m. near the Birch Road and Mabel Lake Road intersection.

"Police and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement are currently on scene conducting an investigation," says Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

"No other vehicles were involved in the incident."

BC Ambulance Services transported the two occupants of the truck to hospital with undetermined injuries before police arrived on the scene.

Mabel Lake Road is open to single-lane alternating traffic while the investigation continues.