163477
160859
Vernon  

HOPE Okanagan expands outreach services to men

There's hope for men, too

- | Story: 312158

In the midst of a pandemic, when many organizations are struggling, Helping Out People Exploited (HOPE) Okanagan is expanding its services to be more inclusive.

HOPE Okanagan has served vulnerable and exploited women in Kelowna and Vernon for the past 12 years, by providing support, supplies and, when possible, Narcan. Now with people struggling with the new COVID-19 pandemic, along with the ongoing opioid crisis, HOPE will be now provide outreach for men too.

"We are truly ‘all in this together', and no one should be without the basics of personal hygiene products, water, clothing and support," says HOPE Okanagan executive director Angie Lohr.

"As the only organization offering this program outside of the Lower Mainland, our volunteers presently see approximately 50-60 individuals nightly in both communities and this number is growing daily."

With 73 opioid-related deaths in the Okanagan this year, and an average of 175 opioid-related deaths per month in BC, life-saving Narcan and outreach teams are needed now more than ever.

"You can help by donating a couple of hours a month to become a trained HOPE Outreach volunteer and join our team of over 80 volunteers who are committed to this meaning work that makes all the difference for someone who is alone," says Lohr. "Our two teams will serve both men and women in Kelowna and Vernon to provide help for vulnerable and exploited people."

For more information, you can visit the HOPE Okanagan website.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

162763
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4276621
4204 47 St Wetaskiwin, AB
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$142,900
more details
157942


Send us your News Tips!


162826


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kassandra
Kassandra Vernon SPCA >


162862


Celebs over 50

Galleries
Check out these stunners! We cannot believe they are over 50!
Celebs over 50 (2)
Galleries
Daniel Craig’s ‘fifth and final’ James Bond film No Time to Die ‘ties up all his storylines’
Showbiz
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that...
Baby says “no” to everything except money
Must Watch
How cute is this? 2-year-old Ray says “no” to just...
Dog wakes up and smiles at owner
Must Watch
Awwww.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160212
163259