HOPE Okanagan expands outreach services to men

Photo: HOPE Okanagan

In the midst of a pandemic, when many organizations are struggling, Helping Out People Exploited (HOPE) Okanagan is expanding its services to be more inclusive.

HOPE Okanagan has served vulnerable and exploited women in Kelowna and Vernon for the past 12 years, by providing support, supplies and, when possible, Narcan. Now with people struggling with the new COVID-19 pandemic, along with the ongoing opioid crisis, HOPE will be now provide outreach for men too.

"We are truly ‘all in this together', and no one should be without the basics of personal hygiene products, water, clothing and support," says HOPE Okanagan executive director Angie Lohr.

"As the only organization offering this program outside of the Lower Mainland, our volunteers presently see approximately 50-60 individuals nightly in both communities and this number is growing daily."

With 73 opioid-related deaths in the Okanagan this year, and an average of 175 opioid-related deaths per month in BC, life-saving Narcan and outreach teams are needed now more than ever.

"You can help by donating a couple of hours a month to become a trained HOPE Outreach volunteer and join our team of over 80 volunteers who are committed to this meaning work that makes all the difference for someone who is alone," says Lohr. "Our two teams will serve both men and women in Kelowna and Vernon to provide help for vulnerable and exploited people."

For more information, you can visit the HOPE Okanagan website.