Vernon  

RCMP have Kalamalka Lake Road blocked off Thursday

Police close Kal Lake Road

UPDATE 9:07 a.m.

Highway 6 between Aberdeen Road and Kalamalka Road is open.

It is Kalamlaka Lake Road that is closed.

RCMP remain on scene, and Kal Lake Road is closed near Friesen's Country Tyme Garden restaurant as police continue an investigation into an early morning report of a man in medical distress.

ORIGINAL 8:37 a.m.

RCMP have a section of Highway 6 between Aberdeen Rd. and Kalamalka Rd. blocked off in both directions Thursday morning.

RCMP tell Castanet they are on scene in the 9000 block of Kalamalka Lake Rd. after receiving reports of a man in medical distress.

Police have been dealing with the issue since an early morning report was received, they have a large portion of Kalamalka Lake Rd in Coldstream blocked off with multiple cruisers and officers on scene conducting an investigation.

"Kalamalka Lake Rd, in the area of Howe Drive, is closed to all members of the public and commuters will need to use an alternate route. This closure is expected to last several hours while police conduct their investigation," says Cst. Chris Terleski.

Police indicate they will provide updates as they become available.

"There is no risk to the public and no further details are available for release at this time," according to Cst. Terleski.

160709
