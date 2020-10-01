163477
Harvesting help needed to make healthy snacks for children in need

Harvesting help needed

A group of Okanagan College students is asking the community for help.

Enactus OC students are looking for volunteers to help them harvest fruit for healthy snacks for children and others in need.

"Started in the fall of 2018, FruitSnaps is a Vernon and Penticton-based project, which sees Enactus OC students partnering with the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners Society facility, where unused apples from local orchards are dehydrated into snacks for local schools," says Tyler Finley, public affairs liaison for Okanagan College.

"To date, the project has provided more than 4,000 students with access to a healthy snack, engaged 33 community partners, diverted more than 8,300 kilograms (18,500 pounds) of food waste, and helped to conserve an estimated 3,885,000 litres of water. The team has produced more than 35,000 servings, including 12,000 distributed internationally."

The team will be having several small, physically-distanced apple picking sessions. The following sessions will be taking place at the orchard at 10168 Grey Road in Coldstream:

  • Thursday, Oct. 1 from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 10 – from noon – 4 p.m.

Masks will be provided if you don't have one, and hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the session.

For more information, you can visit the Enactus OC Facebook page.

