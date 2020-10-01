Vernon weed shop helping local MMA fighter with travelling costs

Photo: Contributed

One Vernon marijuana shop is raising funds for a local MMA fighter.

The Coughy Shop, located on Westside Road, is donating all profits on Oct. 1 to help cover travelling costs for Rylie 'Coyote' Marchand.

Marchand, who hails from the Okanagan Indian Band, is set to make her return to the ring in Colorado. The 19-year-old fighter has a 3-0 amateur record, and is currently ranked 14th out of 56 active Canadian female fighters.

For more information on the one-day event, you can email [email protected].