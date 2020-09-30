Starfish Packs helping to feed more hungry children in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

Most of us may take food for granted, but for many Vernon families putting food on the table can turn into a daily struggle.

That's where the Kalamalka Starfish Society can help.

Delivery of Starfish Packs to local schools resumed on Wednesday.

“The need in Vernon for a consistent, heathy food supply is surprisingly significant,” says Krista Blankley, president of the society.

“We know that COVID has impacted many local families. During the spring, we were able to continue working with the school district to ensure food delivery continued. Today, we are happy to start delivering packs again for the new school year.”

Each Starfish Pack contains enough for two healthy breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinners, along with a nutritious assortment of fruits and snacks.

Since 2016, when the program started, the number of packs delivered has almost quadrupled to 78, at 11 different schools.

“We are on a low income, so with three kids, the program helps us a lot,” says one Vernon mother. “My son is very excited to pick up his pack from school. He loves the healthy cereal with almonds and the granola bars. He unpacks it all himself, puts things away and helps to plan dinners for the family.”

The program was supported with $64,000 raised from last year’s Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction.

“We look forward to increasing the number of packs we provide soon," says society vice-president David Spencer.

“Providing well-balanced meal options to children has been linked to healthy growth and development,” adds Michael Sutch, principal at Alexis Park Elementary. “Without these packs, many of our families would go hungry over the weekend."