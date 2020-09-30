City-wide traffic light testing may slow your commute in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Heads up, Vernon drivers.

Traffic signal testing may slow your commute next week, as the city begins testing of every traffic light in the city.

The City of Vernon advises the work will begin Monday and will last three weeks.

Technicians will be working at intersections throughout the city between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.

Each intersection is to be temporarily placed into four-way flash mode, as it is required for testing.

That means drivers should treat them as a four-way stop, according to the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia.