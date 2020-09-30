Hundreds of notes linked to white supremacist scattered outside Vernon schools on Orange Shirt Day

Photo: Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored)

Fortune-cookie-sized notes linked to a known American white supremacist have been scattered outside several Vernon schools on Orange Shirt Day – a day to commemorate and educates about Canada's residential school history.

According to multiple sources who have contacted Castanet, the notes have been scattered along streets by the hundreds outside at least four schools.

So far, we have heard of them being found near Vernon Secondary School, as well as three elementary schools – Harwood, BX, Alexis Park.

"Rant to the f****wit who left 200 of these fluttering down the road in front of my kids' school," said one parent in the Alexis Park area, who posted photos to the Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) Facebook group.

The woman says she picked up and recycled the notes.

The paper slips give a web address to David Duke's website.

The American hate-monger is a known white supremacist, far-right politician, convicted felon, and former grand wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

From 1989 to 1992, he was a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives. He has advocated neo-Nazi and antisemitic conspiracy theories such as Holocaust denial and Jewish control of academia, the press, and the financial system.

This as Canadians mark the nation's dark past with First Nations on Orange Shirt Day, with its theme this year of Every Child Matters.

Orange Shirt Day was founded in 2013 by Phyllis Jack Webstad, a student who in 1973 had a new item of clothing — an orange shirt — taken from her on her first day at a residential school when six years old.

This is not the first time hate literature has been found in the area near Alexis Park.

In 2016, residents along 43rd Avenue and Alexis Park Drive were stunned to find racist flyers strewn about their neighbourhood.

Those flyers also contained web addresses to hate groups and anti-semitic organizations.

Similar flyers were also found in the Mission Hill area and near the downtown core.

“They are all over town. The message they are trying to send is very troubling," said one woman at the time.