Caravan Farm Theatre won't let pandemic stop its Walk of Terror

Halloween may be a little different under COVID-19, but Spallumcheen's Caravan Farm Theatre is turning up the scare factor for its Walk of Terror.

“We looked around and saw that many Halloween events were being cancelled, and as one of the oldest professional arts organizations in the valley, we felt that we had a responsibility to provide a safe opportunity for people to celebrate the season,” says artistic director Estelle Shook.

“Last year saw more than 2,000 people embark on the Walk of Terror over a two-night period, so we knew we’d have to do things differently to be able to go ahead this year.”

The event typically involves a team of 100 volunteers dressing up in costumes and enacting eerie scenes on elaborate sets, as well as the stilt-walking pyrotechnics of Kelowna’s Kinshira. With this year’s event designed to meet COVID health regulations, the walk will not involve community members but will instead feature a unique audio design that is sure to set the hair on the back of your neck standing on end, Shook says.

Caravan will also continue its collaborative relationship with Kinshira, who will embody three characters along the walk. Vancouver actor Lili Beaudoin, who played Marie in Caravan’s winter sleigh-ride production of The Nutcracker last winter, will provide the voice for the Walk of Terror.

"People will embark on a journey with the character voiced by Lili, and on the way encounter horror-filled moments, in surround sound, with images that reflect what you'll hear through the headphones. It will be a whole lot more terrifying than our previous walks,” says Shook.

This year’s event will take place over eight evenings, instead of two, from Oct. 21 to 30.

Participants must bring their own headphones and will receive a sanitized MP3 player at the start of the walk. Once they hit play, the story will begin to unfold. The walk is approximately 30 minutes, and the whole experience takes just under an hour.

Tickets must be booked in advance and gates open 10 minutes before showtime. Due to pandemic regulations, a concession and bar will not be available; however, food trucks will be on site.

The show is also not recommended for young children or those sensitive to spooky themes.

For more information, visit www.caravanfarmtheatre.com or call the box office at 1-866-546-8533.