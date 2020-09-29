Vernon Winter Carnival will be having a "reverse parade" in 2021

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The Vernon Winter Carnival has had a parade for the past 60 years, but next year's parade won't be anything like years past.

The 2021 carnival will be hosting a reverse parade, where it's the spectators who are the ones who are following the parade route. Parade entrants will be in the spectator areas on the side of the road and will remain in their designated spots while spectators drive on by.

"We've had to get creative in order to have the parade happen, and I think this will be a really fun event," says Vicki Proulx, executive director. "There have been a few events in the province and in Canada that have tried it out this summer and I think it is a very good option for us."

While there won't be any floats in the traditional sense, those who want to enter in the parade are encouraged to create a spectacle scene in their area that will capture the eye of passers by.

"Unfortunately the performers will be a little cold standing still in their space all day, but we'll be sure to make everyone feels nice and comfortable," says Proulx. "On the plus side, spectators will be nice and warm in their cars while they enjoy the parade."

The Vernon Winter Carnival was the last major event to take place in the city before the pandemic began and put the kibosh on big events. In 2021, the carnival hopes it can raise people's spirits after the dreadful year that was 2020.

"I think everyone is going to be excited to finally do something as community," says Proulx. "We're excited to be the first big event to happen since the pandemic hit, and we're going to do everything we can to make sure everyone has fun and is safe."

The carnival will be needing more volunteers this year, so if you would like to volunteer, you can visit their website. To register to enter in the parade, you can find the application form here.