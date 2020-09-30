163054
W.L. Seaton student plans to ride unicycle 41km to school to raise money for park in his neighbourhood

Pedalling for a park

A 15-year-old student at W.L. Seaton Secondary School plans to ride 41 kilometres on his unicycle to raise awareness about the importance of play.

Aiden Satterthwaite's Get Out and Play Today fundraiser is set for Oct. 12.

He's challenging himself to follow his usual school bus route to school ... "to create awareness to get out and play today and to raise $5,000 for future park/playground development in my community."

"In the days of Snapchat, Fortnite and Zoom classrooms, I want everyone to remember how important it is to get out and play today. To exercise not only your body, but to also your mind."

Satterthwaite lives in the Valley of the Sun subdivision along Westside Road near Fintry Provincial Park.

"The subdivisions out here were developed without any green spaces," he says on a GoFundMe page created to raise money for park improvements. "It has been my dream as a small boy to see a playground built. I would love to see that happen.

"All the money I raise will be held in trust by the North Westside Community Association. Its parks committee is currently looking at the options of new park development. I know I would be gone off to college long before any park is built out here. I am doing this fundraiser so the little kids growing up here will be able to enjoy a dream I have long had."

Satterthwaite will start at Udell Road and ride along Westside Road to Highway 97, Old Kamloops Road, then onto 43rd Avenue to Seaton.

"If I can complete my challenge, I estimate it will take five to seven hours," he says. 

He'll be led and followed by two experienced bicyclists to ensure his safety.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he had raised $1,085 raised towards his goal.

