Keli Westgate BC Greens candidate in Vernon-Monashee

Photo: Contributed Keli Westgate

A familiar face is running for the BC Greens in Vernon-Monashee.

Keli Westgate will carry the party banner in the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Westgate, who previously ran for the Greens in the 2017 provincial election, was among six candidates announced Tuesday.

“We are in a pandemic, and this crisis has revealed the many gaps in our economic system," says Westgate.

"From health care, education, aged care, housing, transportation and food security, we need to change the way that problems are resolved. Our community is suffering from years of cuts and neglect by successive governments. The income gap has never been higher. Climate action and protection of our environment have never been more pressing. It is time for a fresh new perspective. 'Business as usual' isn't working."

The others are:

Aird Flavelle - Abbotsford South

Adam Bremner-Akins- Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

Jonah Timms - Fraser-Nicola

Thomas Martin - Kamloops-North Thompson

Matt Trenholm - Maple Ridge-Mission

“I am thrilled to welcome these outstanding candidates to work with us as we put forth our plan to build a stronger, more sustainable province,” BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau said in a press release.

“I am inspired by the passion and dedication of the candidates who have stepped forward during a pandemic snap election.”