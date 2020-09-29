163477
162388
Vernon  

Keli Westgate BC Greens candidate in Vernon-Monashee

Westgate to run for Greens

- | Story: 311973

A familiar face is running for the BC Greens in Vernon-Monashee.

Keli Westgate will carry the party banner in the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Westgate, who previously ran for the Greens in the 2017 provincial election, was among six candidates announced Tuesday.

“We are in a pandemic, and this crisis has revealed the many gaps in our economic system," says Westgate. 

"From health care, education, aged care, housing, transportation and food security, we need to change the way that problems are resolved. Our community is suffering from years of cuts and neglect by successive governments. The income gap has never been higher. Climate action and protection of our environment have never been more pressing. It is time for a fresh new perspective. 'Business as usual' isn't working."

The others are:

  • Aird Flavelle - Abbotsford South 
  • Adam Bremner-Akins- Coquitlam-Burke Mountain 
  • Jonah Timms - Fraser-Nicola 
  • Thomas Martin - Kamloops-North Thompson 
  • Matt Trenholm - Maple Ridge-Mission 

“I am thrilled to welcome these outstanding candidates to work with us as we put forth our plan to build a stronger, more sustainable province,” BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau said in a press release.

“I am inspired by the passion and dedication of the candidates who have stepped forward during a pandemic snap election.” 

 

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

162337
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4279633
5-2710 Cameron Rd
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$425,000
more details
163220


Send us your News Tips!


162180


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Icarus
Icarus Vernon SPCA >


163152


Charming treehouses

Galleries
Would you live in a treehouse?
Charming treehouses (2)
Galleries
Cows sneak up on preoccupied pug
Must Watch
“Poppy the pug loves to roll in the grass, but on this...
Will Smith reunited with Fresh Prince of Bel Air cast for mansion tour
Showbiz
Will Smith was joined by his former The Fresh Prince of Bel Air...
Cute baby sits when the dogs are asked to sit
Must Watch
Dogs and baby learn how to sit.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162741
161910