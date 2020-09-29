163054
163493
Vernon  

Towed van catches fire near Crystal Waters, south of Vernon

Towed vehicle caught fire

- | Story: 311971

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.

A passing motorist confirms a vehicle fire on Highway 97 near Crystal Waters Tuesday afternoon involved a tow truck towing a van.

The witness says just after 1 p.m. the driver's side front wheel of the towed vehicle caught fire.

"The tow truck driver was frantically trying to disconnect while the fire was going," says the witness, who was passing in the opposite direction.

"Unfortunately, I had no extinguisher and was travelling in the opposite direction. By the time I got to Winfield, a fire truck was on its way."

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters have been called to vehicle fire on Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country.

An older model General Motors van that is burning in the merge lane near Crystal Waters.

Reader photos from the scene show a tow truck is already on scene.

Given that the van is pointed in the wrong direction, the tow truck may have been pulling the van, but doesn't appear to be hooked up to it anymore.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

161952
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4240541
1598 Crest Ridge Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$824,900
more details
162103


Send us your News Tips!


154284


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Icarus
Icarus Vernon SPCA >


161329


Charming treehouses

Galleries
Would you live in a treehouse?
Charming treehouses (2)
Galleries
Cows sneak up on preoccupied pug
Must Watch
“Poppy the pug loves to roll in the grass, but on this...
Will Smith reunited with Fresh Prince of Bel Air cast for mansion tour
Showbiz
Will Smith was joined by his former The Fresh Prince of Bel Air...
Cute baby sits when the dogs are asked to sit
Must Watch
Dogs and baby learn how to sit.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161012
161910