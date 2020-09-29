Vernon RCMP want to return found walker to its rightful owner

Photo: RCMP

Someone may be finding it hard to get around without their walker.

Vernon RCMP want to reunite a mobility walker turned in by a member of the public with its rightful owner.

The green, Evolution brand seniors walker was found Monday in the area of 33rd Avenue and 34th Street.



The walker is in good condition, and police would like to return it to its owner, who will be able to identify some unique details.



If you believe it to be yours, or know who it belongs to, contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and reference file number 2020-17665.