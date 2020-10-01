BC Utilities Commission looking into gas price gouging in the Okanagan

Photo: Pixabay

Does it feel like you are paying too much at the pump?

Inspired by a letter written from Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) will be investigating potential gas price gouging in the Okanagan.

Council voted to send the letter in Vernon's June 8 city council meeting. The concern was brought forward in the previous meeting by Coun. Akbal Mund, who noted residents of the Okanagan were paying over 20 cents per litre more than communities in the Lower Mainland at the time.

Cumming's letter was sent directly to Premier John Horgan, who then forwarded it to Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resource Bruce Ralston. He noted the fuel industry's past indiscretion in the province, when the BCUC conducted an investigation into gas and diesel prices.

"The BCUC's investigation found a lack of competition and substantial markups in the province's fuel market – including a 10 to 13-cent-per-litre premium being charged to drivers that the industry was unable to explain during the inquiry," says Ralston in a letter addressed to Mayor Cumming. "This unexplained premium results in British Columbians paying an extra $490 million every year."

As a result of the investigation, the province passed the Fuel Price Transparency Act, which requires companies to file regular reports to the BCUC about the fuel market in BC. These reports contain information such as refined fuel imports and exports, fuel volumes at refineries and terminals, and wholesale and retail prices.

The BC Utilities Commission was named as administrator of the Act in March of this year, and they don't take these requests lightly.

"The BCUC has announced its intention to seek more information and data on fuel pricing in four BC municipalities," says Ralston. "We are forwarding your comments on to the BCUC for their review and consideration."

The Ministry has not disclosed which four communities are being investigated, but it is fair to assume they are all located in the Okanagan.