Expanded patios for Vernon restaurants extended until Oct. 31

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Patio season won't be limited to just summertime this year, as Vernon council unanimously voted through an extension for expanded patios to Oct. 31.

Restaurants will be allowed to keep expanded patios that are situated in their allotted on-street space or in private parking lots. The city waived permits and fees for these patios, subject to entering into a use agreement and COVID-19 temporary outdoor patios and retail public guidelines.

"The uptake on these items was minimal, with one on-street parking space patio, four sidewalk patios, and one parking lot patio," says Kim Flick, the city's director of community infrastructure and development. "There were also two parking lot patios that were done in advance of the program as they met all bylaw requirements."

The decision to extend the patio season is to allow time for city staff to work on a full report, as council's previous approval would have expired before its next meeting.

The full report will detail staff's findings regarding a number of requests made in a letter from the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, the Alliance of Beverage Licensees, and the BC Craft Brewers Guild.

The letter asked that the city expedite applications for businesses to winterize patios in public and private spaces, approve temporary patios for summer 2021 now, and to create a program for designated pick-up zones so businesses can enhance contactless curbside pickup services in the fall and winter.

Staff is expected to present their report to city council during Oct. 13's meeting.