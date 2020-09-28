NDP finds candidate for Vernon-Monashee riding

Photo: Contributed Harwinder Sandhu

Harwinder Sandhu will once again carry the NDP banner into an election campaign.

Sandhu, who finished third in last year's federal election, garnering 15.3 per cent of the vote, has been tabbed with the task of trying to unseat three-term Liberal MLA Eric Foster.

She also ran unsuccessfully against Steve Thomson in Kelowna-Mission in the 2017 provincial election.

A mother of three, Sandhu is a registered nurse and patient care co-ordinator at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

She is also a Vernon Community Health nurse.

Sandhu relocated to Vernon from Terrace with her husband Baljit in 2012.

She has volunteered with the party at both the federal and provincial levels.

Last year, she was elected as a provincial NDP executive representative for the Southern Interior Regional Council, which represents 11 constituencies.

Sandhu is also a provincial chair with the BC Nurses Union on its human rights and equity caucus, and is a lobby co-ordinator for the Thompson North Okanagan region for the BCNU, addressing such issues as violence in healthcare.