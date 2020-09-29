163233
Proposal to add a park to Vernon's new cultural centre shot down by council

Vernon city council voted against adding adjoining park space to the upcoming cultural centre.

Coun. Brian Quiring pushed to reconsider the land use designation of the remaining balance of the Vernon block, which would see that remaining land be transformed from mixed use residential to a park.

The motion was contingent upon the successful development of the cultural centre, meaning the idea would be moot if the centre didn't get built.

"Having a park on the same grounds as the cultural centre makes sense, since that's what most centres have," said Quiring. "A park will attract people to the area, which will then bring people inside."

Other councillors were vocal about keeping the land designation as is, stating there was no need for another green space in the area.

"Why would we put a park there when Polson Park is one block away?" said Coun. Akbal Mund. "It should stay as commercial, retail and residential since that is the perfect place for it."

Quiring argued that people who will use the cultural centre won't migrate to Polson Park, but to no avail.

