162805
Vernon  

Vernon council approves four-storey seniors housing development

Senior housing approved

- | Story: 311884

There will be a new seniors apartment building coming to downtown Vernon.

City council approved a four-storey housing development addition for McCulloch Court that will have 48 one-bedroom units.

Council voted to allow variances for the facility to drop the number of vehicle parking spaces from 204 to 69 and the number of bicycle spaces from 121 to 31. Variances that increase the number of accesses from two to three, and decrease the number of loading spaces from four to two were also approved.

The reduction in vehicle parking spaces were justified by staff's findings that senior and low-income facilities tend to have approximately a third of occupants who own a vehicle. But the decrease of spaces raised a couple of red flags with council.

"Parking downtown is disappearing at an alarming rate," noted Coun. Scott Anderson.

"Businesses need to tell their staff to start using the parkade instead of street parking," said Coun. Akbal Mund. "A lot of street parking spaces are being used up by downtown employees which is why it's hard to find a spot."

The facility will also house 54 parking spaces for mobility scooters. The current facility at McCulloch Court has 113 units and will remain part of the overall complex.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

162508
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4233715
1053 Martin Avenue
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$497,000
more details
162103


Send us your News Tips!


162180


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Icarus
Icarus Vernon SPCA >


162405


Motivational Monday- September 28, 2020

Galleries
Monday afternoon is the perfect time to motivate yourself.
Skeptical toddler trying ketchup for the first time is all of us
Must Watch
“Stop being skeptical, dip that thang”.
The Boys spin-off series coming to Amazon Prime Video
Showbiz
A new spin-off series based on Amazon's original series The...
Seal imitates phone vibration
Must Watch
Someone forgot to put this seal on silent.
Man makes chip shot with a rake
Must Watch
Well that’s a first.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162663
161715