Vernon council approves four-storey seniors housing development

Photo: The City of Vernon

There will be a new seniors apartment building coming to downtown Vernon.

City council approved a four-storey housing development addition for McCulloch Court that will have 48 one-bedroom units.

Council voted to allow variances for the facility to drop the number of vehicle parking spaces from 204 to 69 and the number of bicycle spaces from 121 to 31. Variances that increase the number of accesses from two to three, and decrease the number of loading spaces from four to two were also approved.

The reduction in vehicle parking spaces were justified by staff's findings that senior and low-income facilities tend to have approximately a third of occupants who own a vehicle. But the decrease of spaces raised a couple of red flags with council.

"Parking downtown is disappearing at an alarming rate," noted Coun. Scott Anderson.

"Businesses need to tell their staff to start using the parkade instead of street parking," said Coun. Akbal Mund. "A lot of street parking spaces are being used up by downtown employees which is why it's hard to find a spot."

The facility will also house 54 parking spaces for mobility scooters. The current facility at McCulloch Court has 113 units and will remain part of the overall complex.