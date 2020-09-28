City of Vernon transactions at your fingertips with MyCity portal

The City of Vernon wants you to use its MyCity self-serve portal.

A new video has been produced to help residents learn about the features of the free, secure portal, which provides access to a user's city account information anytime, anywhere.

“MyCity is not a new tool, but not everyone knows what a great resource it is for our residents and businesses to find information they need quickly and easily, right when they need it,” says city spokesperson Christy Poirier.

“Often times, we find residents need to get a copy of a past utility bill or property tax notice, or they want to complete a home owner grant and aren’t sure where to go ... all these things can be found in their MyCity account, which takes very little time to set up.”

And, in this age of COVID-19, the online tools take social distancing out of the equation.

Other information that can be found on MyCity includes:

City account balances and due dates

Property assessments

Invoices

Transaction history

Quarterly water usage details

Business licence renewal details

“Residents can print copies of their past invoices, sign up for utility and property tax e-billing, and also access automatic withdrawal payment forms. It’s a one-stop-shop,” says Poirier.