Kamloops man charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement of Vernon teen

Photo: RCMP

A Kamloops man has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to a Vernon case.

And Vernon RCMP believe he may have other potential victims.

In August, police investigated an allegation of sexual assault in which a teenage victim connected with a man through social media. The accused allegedly portrayed himself as being younger than his actual age, and the victim agreed to meet with him in person.

"Once the accused was alone with the victim, she was allegedly sexually assaulted," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn.

"Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not already reported to the police. To ensure the safety of our community and to further the investigation, the RCMP is releasing a photo and asking any who may have had contact with this individual to contact us."

Joel Eric Carlson, 28, of Kamloops, faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Saad Iqbal at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.