Downtown Vernon Shop Local Day offers deals, free parking and more

Local small businesses need community support now, more than ever, and the Downtown Vernon Association is throwing a one-day event to bring customers to the city's core.

Downtown Vernon Shop Local Day on Oct. 3 will feature sales from local shops, free parking and $2 food items.

"This event is a downtown-wide customer appreciation day and is about more than just free parking," says the DVA. "There will be 15-plus shops and boutiques offering one-day sales that you’ll drool over."

Email [email protected] for more information.