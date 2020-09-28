163255
Downtown Vernon Shop Local Day offers deals, free parking and more

Shop local, support local

Local small businesses need community support now, more than ever, and the Downtown Vernon Association is throwing a one-day event to bring customers to the city's core.

Downtown Vernon Shop Local Day on Oct. 3 will feature sales from local shops, free parking and $2 food items.

"This event is a downtown-wide customer appreciation day and is about more than just free parking," says the DVA. "There will be 15-plus shops and boutiques offering one-day sales that you’ll drool over."

Email [email protected] for more information.

