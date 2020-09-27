Protesters in Vernon voice their distaste with the judicial system

A recent court decision has given a group of Vernon residents a reason to protest.

Richard Slobodian had his probation conditions lifted earlier this month, sparking a wave of unrest with many people in the community. Slobodian was arrested in June after taking photos at the Coldstream skate park, and had broken his peace bond 18 times since 2014.

"It triggered me," says protest organizer Kaitlynn Hennessy when asked about the Slobodian decision.

About a dozen people showed up to the rally outside of the Vernon courthouse, with many hoisting signs and voicing their concern with how the Canadian judicial system operates.

"It's not a justice system at all," says Hennessy. "There's no support for any of the children or victims."

The protesters say they will remain outside of the courthouse all afternoon to make their voices heard.