163255
163250
Vernon  

Hello Okanagan gets an all-access pass to see the inner workings of Kelowna International Airport

Behind the scenes at YLW

Contributed - | Story: 311679

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, they get an all-access invitation to the hub for travellers arriving in the beautiful Okanagan – Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4246762
2159 Serrento Lane
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$600,000
more details
158899


Send us your News Tips!


160189


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Novak
Novak Vernon SPCA >


160972


Cake fails

Galleries
Baking fails taken to the next level.
Golf fail
Must Watch
Man hits gold ball and it goes backwards…
David Beckham hoping to profit off beekeeping hobby by selling honey
Showbiz
David Beckham is reportedly planning to sell his own range of...
English Bulldog puppy loves his new bed
Must Watch
Chunk, a 4-month-old English Bulldog puppy, just got himself a...
My wife during pregnancy (1st Trimester) | Dude Dad
Must Watch




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162741
161910