Vernon Winter Carnival gears up for Wild West celebration

Carnival forges ahead

It's just over four months before Vernon Winter Carnival returns.

Bucking the trend of cancellations, organizers have vowed to plow ahead with a COVID-modified schedule of events for 2021's Wild West themed carnival.

This week, the Vernon Winter Carnival Society unveiled a makeover of its downtown office, with windows painted in the colourful theme.

"Although the 2021 festival will be scaled down slightly, the general consensus from the board of directors is that this is an opportunity to adapt to the new normal. Vernon Winter Carnival Society will be working closely with the Government of B.C. and all the event holders to ensure proper COVID-19 protocols are in place for all festival events," executive director Vicki Proulx said last month.

“Our board is coming up with some great ideas on how to not only adapt existing events (including the 61st annual parade), but to create new exciting events that will work favourably with physical distancing measures. Outdoor events will play a big part in the festival for 2021, bigger spaces and fewer faces.”

The Wild West themed carnival will take place Feb 5-14.

Deadline to register an event is Nov 15. Tickets for all events will go on sale Jan. 4.

