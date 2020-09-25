163139
Jillian Harris, Ken Holland, Andrew Allen featured during Vernon Chamber's Business Excellence Awards

Star-studded chamber night

The Greater Vernon Chamber's Business Excellence Awards celebration will be a star-studded occasion.

The Oct. 23 event will include virtual guest speakers former Bachelorette and design guru Jillian Harris, co-host of Love It Or List It Vancouver, and Vernon native Ken Holland, general manager of the Edmonton Oilers.

Vernon entertainer Andrew Allen will also perform on stage. 

But the excitement will be focused on the revealing of winners in 10 business categories.

Those in attendance will also learn the winners of the People's Choice and Business of the Year awards.

Tickets to attend are $15

The theme for the gala is Now More than Ever, "as the amount of determination, innovation, adaptability and strain the business community has had to endure this year is commendable and should not go unnoticed," the chamber says. "Now more than ever, we need to recognize how important local business is to our everyday lives."

